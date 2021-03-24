Anderson Co. increases minimum lot size on homes in unzone areas, due to rapid growth

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–With so much growth in Anderson County, the council is setting new rules for how close together houses can be built, in “unzone” areas.

In order to create more space in neighborhoods, Anderson County Council increased the minimum lot size in unzone areas, from 8,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.

County officials said a record number of people have moved to the area, and now they are finding ways to handle the growth.

“This is in response to that rapid growth,” said Rusty Burns, Administrator for Anderson County.

With homes flooding neighborhoods, some feel this new regulation could help.

“If you look at the houses that are crowded in so close, one house catches on fire, you have the possibility of six or seven going up at the same time which has happened,” said Charlene Spelts, resident.

Spelts lives in Piedmont, and was happy after hearing the news.

“I think it was a good provision to increase the lot size, and also what we’re doing is going to limit the number of houses per a subdivision to an extend, but not a whole lot,” Spelts said.

“And they also increased the setbacks, so people can have more room in their areas,” Burns said.

Larger setbacks, mean homes will be further away from the road, and more separation between homes.

“You need areas for emergency vehicles to get in and out of places. And you also need to have roads that are capable of handling the traffic. If I build a subdivision and it has 500 homes in there, and you imagine there are four people in that house that are possibly two of them in this point and time drive, that’s a lot of traffic on a road. Can that road sustain that much traffic,” Burns said.

However, some Upstate real estate agencies said the new regulation could create more problems for developers and people.

“When you create a pocket like this, where you’re saying alright you’re going to limit what you can do with your land, and we’re going to increase the size of the lots, you’re limiting that use of the land, and that’s going to increase the price of land, and it’s going to reduce the amount of homes that you can obviously put on the land, which is going to ultimately increase the price of homes. And that just creates more of an affordability problem, which we already have here throughout the Upstate,” said Dan Hamilton, team founder at Hamilton & Co. Keller Williams Greenville Upstate.

The County said it’s trying to also address water runoff issues, as well.

“As you put more and more things under asphalt, you put more and more things together, inadvertently you’re going to have some increase in water runoff, and is that a problem, yes,” Burns said.

Spelts said she has heard about the runoff issues in her area first-hand.

“We have had a lot of problems with water back up in the Powdersville area. We’ve had several houses damaged repeatedly over there,” Spelts said.

“I think we’re just going to see a continued rise in prices, again, because it just limits the options out there for people. I think a lot of people decide to live in an unzone areas, because they really don’t want the government telling them what size, they have a family member to cut off a lot to live on,” Hamilton said.

The County said it’s just responding to the concerns of many people.

“And the reason it’s important is because it’s important to the citizens of Anderson County. That’s why the county council passed it,” Burns said. “So what you have is a tremendous number of people moving into the Upstate and these people require places to live. What our county council is trying to do is make sure they have decent well-maintained places to live. That’s the whole impetus behind all of this,” he explained.

Burns said other projects are in the works right now. They are also looking at conservation subdivision that will give developers the flexibility to do things in a new and different way.