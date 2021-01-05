Anderson Co. issues state of emergency ordinance due to COVID-19; county meetings and events suspended

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–A state of emergency is in place for Anderson County after a big increase in COVID-19 case numbers. This will suspend any county sponsored events and meetings in-person for the next 61 days.

Anderson County council members said this is solely in place, to try to maintain a safer environment for everyone, and not create spaces for more COVID-19 spreaders to conjugate.

“It’s not relinquishing power. It’s not giving complete power to our staff, it is literally trying to maintain a safe environment and create an atmosphere where we can basically run more efficient,” said Ray Graham, Anderson County Council, District three.

“The COVID numbers in Anderson County are skyrocketing, and the purpose of the ordinance is to curtail the number of public meetings. Really the council would only like the council to meet and that would be only as necessary or by remote. So that’s the primary goal, but it’s also to give us the ability to maybe do some other things,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

Hospitals within Anderson County have been stretched thin and near capacity, and after the holidays, the county expects an even greater number of positive cases.

“We are seeing the results of the holidays. We’re getting the Christmas rush now, the after Christmas COVID rush. We expect to get an after New Year’s Eve COVID rush. We know that our medical facilities here in Anderson, are stretched thin, as they are across the country, and so basically we’re just trying to prevent events occurring that the county has anything to do with that would require people to be together.

Anderson County leaders also said services will not stop, and county council will still continue to function, however, things will just look different.

“This is not intended as a mask ordinance. That’s not on the table, but really, just to cut down on the number of meetings that our various boards and commissions have like the planning commission, human rights advisory council, and outside meetings we have in economic development, that we would attract a large crowd. So that’s primary the focus to not create super-spreader locations,” Burns said.

After 30 days, council will gauge the effect of the ordinance, to see if it’s still needed.

“Well it’s so important because council’s already passed a resolution and made it abundantly clear that people should wear a mask. Not mandatory, but strongly encouraged that people should wear a mask. More people that wear a mask, the better off we are. The more people that wash their hands, the more people that avoid crowds, stay away from people, the better off we are,” Burns said.

The emergency ordinance states since December 11, 2020–Anderson County has been in the top 10 counties in the state, in new daily positive COVID-19 cases. The ordinance also said on December 25, 2020, the county experienced the highest single day number of reported COVID-19 positive cases at 199 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s getting to be a very critical situation and people should be aware of it. This is not a myth, it’s not going away, it’s real,” Burns added.

Burns said people who still interested in speaking with the county about potential projects and concerns, they can still do so by phone.

Steve Kelly, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services Director, tells 7-News, Anderson County has partnered with AnMed Health to give 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to emergency medical technicians (EMT’s), and paramedics all week. After EMT’s and paramedics receive doses, it will be pushed to fire departments and law enforcement. Kelly also said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will issue more doses to the county later this month, and the county will begin distributing more thereafter.