Anderson Co. sees $20 million in economic growth in May from two projects, possibly hundreds of jobs in the works

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Two new projects are bringing nearly $20 million in economic growth to Anderson County. Officials said the growth will bring new jobs, and more will follow.

“If you want a job, you can find many opportunities in Anderson County right now,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

Whether it’s from the north, south, east, or west, new businesses will soon pop up in Anderson County.

“In the end of May, we finally, county council had a third reading on two economic development projects. One of them is Old Dominion Freight Line, which is really a logistic operation. And they’re going to be hiring people. They’re going to be paying almost $29 an hour. Going to spend $9 million dollars on a new building,” Burns said.

Another company called, B4 is building a warehouse spec industrial space on Liberty Highway. B4’s construction is nearly $12 million. Both projects combined will bring approximately 50 jobs, Burns said.

“So those are the two things that happened in May which is $20 million dollars,” Burns said.

In addition, Burns said more developments are also in the works.

“And so those are very good jobs and we look forward to that happening. On the upcoming council meeting, on Monday night, this coming Monday night, we will start the process on four new companies. And they will be scattered all throughout the county. We will have one in the far western section of the county. We will have one in the southern section of the county. One in the eastern section of the county, and one around the urban area,” said Burns.

“They will range from construction material, manufacturing, which everybody needs right now. And agricultural manufacturing a project that is really interesting and it’s really going to be the first of it’s kind in our area. And the other ones are going to be manufacturing also,” Burns said. “The ones we’re going to start working on this coming Monday, involves hundreds of jobs,” he added.

Burns said other existing businesses are expanding, as well.

“You know the recent expansion at First Quality. We know what’s coming up with Arthrex. The recent expansions that we’ve had with Electrolux. So there are a whole lot of things going on in Anderson County. And TTI at 81 and 85, continues to expand. There’s active construction there right now. Which you could ride by and see, and we fully expect them to add hundreds, if not thousands of more jobs in the near future,” Burns said.

Derrick Anderson is working on one construction site now. He said he knows first-hand, that jobs are in the area.

“There’s going to be tons of jobs coming to Anderson County. Not only this construction site, but they got more construction sites coming up down the road,” Anderson said.

While some of the construction sites or projects have yet to be built, Burns said several employers are looking to hire people now.

“They can go get those jobs almost today. At TTI, you can get a job almost today, if you meet certain qualifications. You can apply for a job at Michelin, they’re hiring. You can apply for a job at First Quality, they’re hiring,” Burns said. “And these are good jobs. These are jobs that offer a career path,” he said. “This is the time to make your move. This is the time to get busy and work on your future career,” Burns added.

Anderson said people shouldn’t rely on unemployment checks, but seek careers.

“Like I was saying, if people was to get out and apply for these jobs and not just wait on the $300, they’ll have more money in their pocket,” Anderson said. “I was always told a job is not going to come knocking on your door, you have to go out and knock on their door,” he added.

To see the jobs available in Anderson County visit, SC Works Online.