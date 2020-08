ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service Thursday morning for a K-9 deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Roscoe died earlier this month following a foot chase that led to deputy-involved shooting.

The K-9 was shot by friendly fire during the incident.

The memorial service was held at the Anderson County Civic Center in the William A Floyd Amphitheater, located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Anderson.