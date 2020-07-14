Anderson Co. six-year-old cranks up for National Motocross Championship in Aug.

BELTON, SC (WSPA) — An Anderson County six-year-old is ready to crank up his dirt bike and bring home the gold in the Loretta Lynn National Motocross Championship (AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship) in early August.

Brentlee Latimer, is the only kid in South Carolina in his age group, to go the National competition. Latimer’s dad said it’s a dream come true, and for his son and their family.

Latimer heads out to the Travelers Rest Speedway multiple times a week to practice for the big competition.

“I like when you first get on the gas, it feels good,” Brentlee said.

The racetrack has been his home since he was four-years-old. Brentlee has won up to 50 first place wins cutting turns and riding the hills.

“I do ten laps and then keep going,” Brentlee said.

His passion comes from his dad who used to ride in the past, but now Chancey Latimer, is training his baby for the Loretta Lynn National Championship for the first time.

“For any kid in motocross, this is kind of looked like the Super Bowl of Motocross. So for him to be a six-year-old to make it, especially with this time that we’re going through right now, it’s really a big accomplishment,” said Chancey, Brentlee’s dad.



The Marshall Primary School 1st grader, will sweep and turn around the big race track after recently winning the Northeast Regional Championship in Motocross Sports.



“I got first place out of 65 people,” Brentlee said. “Like I feel good,” he added.



As the only kid in South Carolina in the four to six age group, he’ll go full throttle with more than 40 kids across the Country.



“I get emotional sometimes thinking about it, just because seeing how far he’s came. But like I said, he’s at his peak right now,” Chancey said.



While the little regional winner continues to practice every turn and straight away, there’s one thing he keeps in mind as he aims for nationals.



“If he were to win it, he’ll kind of be etched out in history,” Chancey said.



“Like I say stay on the gas and like ride safe,” Brentlee said.

The previous statement is what he keeps tucked fresh in his mind and inside his helmet, as he races to the triple finish line for gold.



“I think about when I won like a different race. Like when I won something else and then I actually win the race,” Brentlee added.



The Amateur National Motocross Championship will be held at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. It’s set to start on Aug. 3rd through Aug. 8th. The family will leave for the competition on Aug. 1st.

If he places in top ten, he’ll be given a shield, and a lot of national recognition in the motocross world.