Anderson Co. year in review: rough patches could lead to big improvements in 2021

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–As 2020 has been a struggle for many across the Upstate, leadership in Anderson County tells 7-news, trying times could birth some huge victories next year.

Leaders said there have been some wins and also some losses, but despite that, they said there are some things to get excited about in 2021.

Hardships have plagued Anderson county all year long, especially during a deadly pandemic.

“The county has faced a lot of challenges in 2020. One, we had to in essence, close the doors,” said Rusty Burns, Administrator for Anderson County.

“Our emergency services people and emergency director, they had to work continuously assisting private industry, private businesses, plus trying to keep everybody in the county safe,” Burns said. “And the fact that we took an impact on revenue, that was interesting because of some people not working, increased expenses and things like that. That part of it has been very challenging. And we will be happy to see 2020 in the rear-view mirror.” he added.

Anderson City Mayor Terence Roberts, also agrees this year has been a struggle.

“The COVID year– a very challenging year for the city in regards to retail, our small businesses, restaurant retail and we all had to adapt,” Mayor Roberts said.

However, through it all, Mayor Roberts and Burns said there’ve been triumphs, as well.

“Even though we had all of that going on, we had a banner year in economic development. Finished it up with over in the last two months, probably close to 2,000 new jobs coming into the county, which they’re hiring now,” Burns said.

“We feel fortunate to come out on the other side of it, fairly good. Some of our revenue from business licenses and property taxes were down because of COVID, but I think overall, the way we responded to the pandemic in regards to a mask ordinance and some of the safety features that we did over the course of the Anderson Strong Promise, I think we survived and will thrive once we get people vaccinated and try to get back to normalcy,” Mayor Roberts said.

New projects have already opened up new opportunities, and those are only expected to expand next year.

“I think probably one of the biggest things from an economic development point of view, was being able to get our hotel and parking garage on the way before the pandemic. We came really close to not being able to pull off the parking garage because of the virus and financing and so forth, but we’re able to get the projects going,” Mayor Roberts said.

“We’re also looking forward this year, to the opening of the Shores of Asbury Resort on Lake Hartwell, which is going to have a floating water park,” Burns said. “We had a banner year in our Green Pond Landing fishing tournaments. We’re looking for an even better year coming up,” he said.

The county is also looking at bringing a new pier and amphitheater to Green Pond Landing, and the city will continue work on their bike and pedestrian strategy to create more recreational opportunities.

“I think 2021 will be wrapped around trying to continue those quality of life things,” Mayor Roberts said. “Hopefully we can start coming out on the other side of the pandemic with more tourism and we got a product downtown that people are excited about,” he added.

Anderson County said they have other big projects in the works, including more jobs and infrastructure developments.

“Primary goal of council is always to provide jobs for everybody in Anderson County, to be good stewards of tax dollars, and to try to have measured growth in Anderson County, which is very hard to do right now because everybody in the world wants to move to Anderson County–or at least it feels like it,” Burns concluded.

Burns said there will be two new economic development announcements the first part of January. Mayor Roberts said construction on the city’s new downtown suites and parking garage will be completed at the end of first quarter.