Anderson community town hall addresses concerns amid nationwide unrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– A conversation to build trust and understanding, that was the goal at a town hall meeting led by Anderson County law enforcement agencies.

The pastor of Rejuvenate Church, organized the meeting. Church leaders wanted to use the event to bridge gaps with the community and foster relationships.

“I don’t know if there’s anything we can say or do that’s going to take away the pain the pressure the feel from everybody, but I felt like if they can at least ask questions that they will normally not get answers to, that would help,” said Jason Wilson, Pastor of Rejuvenate Church.

After the death of George Floyd, Wilson said he wanted Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart and Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, to address the community concerns.

“I do know that we can work together as a community, and we can accomplish a lot more when we work together,” said Chief Jim Stewart, for the Anderson Police Department.

Officials said they will do their part, but it also takes a village to spark change.

“We have an early warning system where if an officer is involved in a situation or there’s a misconduct allegation, or whatever red flag pops up, we monitor those early warning systems and we scrutinize over those early warning systems,” said Sheriff McBride.

They each said they have an internal affairs officers in place, to ensure their staff is doing right by the community.

“The body cameras have been a great tool for us we went from different policies where officers are recorded for different types of crimes, to now they have to turn it on every time they get out of their cars,” said Chief Stewart.

Leaders of both agencies said they’re not only using tools to eliminate racial profiling and police brutality, they’re also using interaction with those in the community to prevent problems.

“If you have a problem person or a bad apple you need to be very quick to eliminate that problem in your office because it will certainly cause a cancer in your department,” said Sheriff McBride.

“We are all a part of the community, not just police officers, it’s just we choose to wear uniforms on certain days,” Chief Stewart added.

Both said they will do everything in their power to foster relationships and address more concerns.