Anderson County Annex Building closes due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday the Anderson County Annex Building will temporarily close due to three recent confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff members and their families.

“Our recent experience at the Historic Courthouse has taught us that the COVID-19 virus can spread rapidly despite precautions” said County Administrator Rusty Burns.

The closure includes offices of elected officials based in the Annex.

The county currently plans to reopen the Annex on August 17.