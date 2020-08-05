Anderson County Annex Building closes due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday the Anderson County Annex Building will temporarily close due to three recent confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff members and their families.

“Our recent experience at the Historic Courthouse has taught us that the COVID-19 virus can spread rapidly despite precautions” said County Administrator Rusty Burns.  

The closure includes offices of elected officials based in the Annex.

The county currently plans to reopen the Annex on August 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories