Anderson County to begin road improvements in some subdivisions this summer

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–More than $1 million in road improvements are coming to Anderson County, thanks in part to the gas tax you pay at the pump.

Anderson County said this has been in the works for awhile, and now the time has finally come to pave many roads in some subdivisions.

“They’re definitely potholes. We get several calls of just the road breaking up. When they get to the point where some of these are at, when the water gets under them there are just potholes and they start peeling up. They’re pretty much driving on dirt on some points of them. So when it gets to this point, it’s time to completely rehab, dig it all the way down and go to the subgrade and rebuild the road from the bottom up, and that’s what we’re going to be doing,” said Matt Hogan, Manager with Anderson County Roads and Bridges.

“We were approved for a little over a million dollars and we will be doing around three miles of road paving here in Anderson County. We have several subdivisions that will be paved that have been on our list for a long time. So we will be starting those this summer,” Hogan said.

With $1.3 million, roughly 30 small roads mostly in subdivisions will get some relief.

“Really the first thing I can say is oh happy day. That’s awesome news really. Just around the town, around the state really, if you drive, there’s a lot of potholes and a lot of things that are hard on your car, so that’s going to be one huge plus. Just getting them fixed, there’ll be smoother roads,” said Whitney Rowe, Anderson County Resident.

“These are all county roads. These are mostly subdivisions. The Governors Subdivision will be paved. Innsbrook Subdivision, off of Shackleburg Road is another one. The Forest Hills Subdivision in Williamston. These are all county roads that will be paved. Like I said, it’s a little over three miles total in the whole project,” Hogan said.

Airport and Shirley Dairy Roads are in the mix for road improvements too. Hogan said some of the roads have not been touched since the mid-80’s, and now they’ll be reconstructed.

“We’re going to have to actually dig down six to eight inches and get into the subgrade and rebuild gravel, subgrade underneath the asphalt. So hopefully it will last another 25-30 years,” Hogan said.

Hogan said this is a good start as they hope to do more work in the future.

“With the county, we are working with county council and administration to come up with a way. We do have to do something. We all know that with our roads and the condition that they’re in, in Anderson County, we are looking at some different options to generate a revenue, a constant revenue for just asphalt paving. So that is to come, hopefully in the next year or so,” Hogan said. “That would be a big help. I think we’ve estimated around $12 million a year to really be on the right direction to get a good road paving program in Anderson County,” Hogan said.

Rowe said she’s happy her kids will be able to play without hitting any bumps in the road.

“Big thing for the subdivision, is for our children and like riding bikes, and little toys and push toys out here, not having so much wear and tear in the road is going to be a positive thing,” Rowe said.

Hogan said crews will be paving all summer long. The county expects the projects to be complete by the end of November.