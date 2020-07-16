Anderson District five school plans are in line with Governor’s requirements

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Anderson School District Five has a plan in place for both in-person and virtual learning. However, parents still have a lot questions about how the school year will work.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster said parents need the option of either sending children back to school five days a week, or keep them home for online learning.

Anderson School District Five already had those options for parents before the Governor’s statement.

“From the beginning it’s been clear our parents want a choice. It’s very clear from the survey,” said Kyle Newton, Assistant Superintendent for Anderson School District Five. “The majority want their students back inside the school building.”

Tasha Faulks said she’s preparing to send her daughter to school, but she’s still concerned.

“I want to see the outline of the desk, and how you’re going to keep six-year-olds from touching,” said Faulks.

Jessica Cord won’t be sending her kids back to school, although she would like to. Cord said instead, she will home-school them.

“For my children it’s hard for them to wear masks, so having to wear them in the classroom and not be overly focused on the masks is going to be hard for us,” Cord said. “So my children won’t be returning this year, they’ll be homeschooling or we may do virtual learning.”

The district said they have lots of plans to ease parents’ minds.

“We’ve reworked routes, trying to get our buses below 50 percent capacity,” Newton said.

The district said they will open elementary schools up earlier to allow early drop off.

Inside the schools, they will santize everyday with foggers and disinfects.

“Sanitizing everyday. We’ve got machines that come in. We’ve got foggers. We’re also providing every teacher with their own disinfects,” Newton said.

They will also have arrows directing traffic, remove unnecessary furniture, along with other things.

“We got masks for all of the teachers or any masks for students six through 12 to be available,” Newton said.

While other districts across the state has until Friday to finalize their plans, Anderson School District Five wants other districts their size to know it’s doable.

“I think it’s doable. I think us and other districts have shown, there is the ability to put together a plan that provides that option for those who want to be in the school building and for those who need to be,” Newton said.

Parents can also choose an in-depth virtual academy option that will look different from E-learning.

“Virtually learning is a much more in-depth. You’re going to be in for five and a half hours,” Newton said.

Parents hope the district’s plans safely work overall.

“So I want to see how this is going to be done. It may can happen. I’m hopefully, but who knows. We never know. We can just hope and pray,” Faulks added.

Anderson School District Five has extended enrollment for the Virtual Academy to July 28th. They said if you choose that option, you must commit for the entire year.

The district said they are willing to work with other districts in finalizing their plans.