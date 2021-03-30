Bassmaster Classic will return to Lake Hartwell in Spring 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC officials announced Tuesday the 52nd Bassmaster Classic will be held at Lake Hartwell in Spring 2022.

The tournament will held from March 4-6.

This will be the fourth classic held on Lake Hartwell. Officials said 55 anglers from all over the world, will qualify over the course of the 2021 season, in an effort to fish in the tournament.

Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul, VisitGreenvilleSC V.P. of Sales David Montgomery, Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn, and professional athletes from across the region attended the news conference at Green Pond Landing and Event Center, located at 470 Green Pond Road in Anderson.

“The Bass Master Classic is widely regarded as the super bowl of bass fishing. It’s the top professional fishing event in really in the world,” Paul said.

Pro anglers like Brandon Cobb will have the opportunity to compete, and it’s happening at the Green Pond Landing, in his backyard. He is from Greenwood.

“I grew up fishing here with my dad from the time I was six or seven years old. So to have a tournament the size of the classic, the magnitude of the classic, on a lake that you know real well, and not only that, not just the experience I have here, but my fans, friends, family. Obviously I have more fans here than I do in other parts of the country,” Cobb said.

“I have to qualify first, but have a chance to compete here on what I consider my home place, just an opportunity you don’t get very often,” Cobb added.

The impact will swim throughout the entire Upstate, with daily weigh-ins happening at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, will take place at the Greenville Convention Center.

“This is a great day for the Upstate of South Carolina. So again, we’re excited to have the classic back. We feel like it’s home as well,” said Montgomery. “This is the largest economic impact event in Greenville, and we look forward to 2022 event, setting another record, as far as economic impact to our marketplace,” he said.

Paul told 7 News, regionally, the tournament will reel in at least $25 million to $28 million from people casting in at hotels, eating in restaurants, and shopping at stores.

“As you know, this event is a partnership between the folks in Greenville County and Anderson County, and the impact that’s felt across those two counties, I speculate for this event, will probably fall somewhere between the 25-28 million dollar range,” Paul said.

When the Bassmaster Classic was at Green Pond in 2018, representatives said there was a $23 to $24 million economic impact. B.A.S.S officials said last year’s tournament in another state, brought in $36 million. All parties are striving to beat those numbers next year.

“One of the things I like to talk about for us is the residual tournament effect that this will have for us. Because the Bass Master Classic is considered the top fishing tournament in the world, the other organizations that we host here at Green Pond, they want to fish. Everybody wants to fish where the classic fish, and the fact that this will be our fourth classic, and no other community, or no other fishery hosted,” Paul said.

“I’ve witnessed it first-hand. I used to work in a tackle store right here on the Shores of Lake Hartwell for five years, and when there was national level tournaments, such as the classic…not even to the size or the extend that the classic is, I mean our sales would go up drastically, just during the week that tournament was there. So I see the benefits that it has for all the local businesses, some people with rental houses here,” Cobb said.

The CEO of B.A.S.S said returning back here has been in the works for awhile, and they selected the Upstate for many reasons.

“We can depend on the Upstate. We been here three times. We know what we’re going to get. We know we can depend on the organizers, and the people who are doing it here and in Greenville,” said Bruce Akin, CEO of B.A.S.S. “They’ve never disappointed. Attendance always beats the previous attendance. Economic impact grows every time. Fishing is great, which it starts with fishing and Lake Hartwell is one of the best fishing lakes in the country,” he said.

Now everyone involved, is in high anticipation for next Spring.

“I’m excited things are starting to return to normal. You know the pandemic, definitely put an impact on the economy and a lot of recreation and things like this. So things are returning back to normal,” Cobb said.

“People will plan trips here. People will make trips to fish here because this is where the classic fish, so for us, as important as it is to host this event, it’s an even bigger deal to bring all of the residual tourism that will come with it. It’s a big deal for us,” Paul said.

All anglers will compete in the no-entry fee event for their share of a whopping $1 million purse, with the champion earning $300,000.