Anderson homeowners plead for help after 30 hours without power from Thursday’s storm

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Some people living in Anderson said they’ve been without power for more than 30 after Thursday’s storm. Now they’re pleading for help.

“Over 30 hours with no electricity. Our food is going bad in our refrigerator. Most of us have to get out and charge our phones in the car,” said Shane Gibson, a homeowner.

Gibson said he and 20 of his neighbors are still without power after Thursday’s powerful storm.

“There’s 21 houses on this side of the street that have had no power,” Gibson said. “What happened, a tree fell from a yard and crashed a house and pulled the main powerlines down. Took all the power out of our street,” Gibson said.

That massive tree nearly took Otis Clinkscales’ breath away while he was laying in bed.

“The kitchen and my bedroom, the whole ceiling and everything and some…fell on me and I was buried in the bed. But by the grace of God, I managed to get out of the bed and when I got out of the bed, the big tree had fallen through the house,” Clinkscales said.

Clinkscales had to crawl out of his house through a window. Now his home and backyard is left in shambles. He said it’s a miracle that he made it out safely.

“I know my Jesus and the angels were watching over me because if you go in that bedroom, you’d say how in the world did you come out of that bedroom alive,” Clinkscales said. “God kept me here for a little while longer for some reason,” he added.

A miracle is exactly what his neighbors are hoping will happen to bring light back to their community again.

Gibson claims he has called for help, but said those in his neighborhood are still patiently waiting.

“I would ask that someone at the top that can make a decision. Yes? No? Please get a handle on what’s going on quickly. It’s 30 hours and y’all told us you have no idea and couldn’t give us no timeframe,” Gibson added.

Anderson County Emergency Management said Duke Energy has been staged throughout the County working to bring help as quickly as possible. They hope to have everyone up and running soon.