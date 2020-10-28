Anderson Interfaith Ministries builds a permanent drive-thru pantry to serve those in need

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), is changing the way it serves those in need. Leaders hope their unique and permanent method will help more families.

On Wednesday morning, construction crews were hard at work at AIM on Murray Avenue.

“There will be a building at the end of this ramp, with a cover, and people will drive through from Tower Street, drive up, go through the line. We’ll have a drive through window just like you’re going to a fast-food restaurant,” said Kristi King-Brock, Executive Director of (AIM).

The non-profit ministry is building a drive-thru facility, where clients will pull-up, present their drivers licenses to be scanned, and get their food every morning.

“We actually did a survey with our clients to see if they liked this process better verses the historic model, and it was overwhelming that our clients preferred the drive-thru model,” said Jordan Evans, Vice-President of Programs of AIM.

“It’ll have like a barn door or a garage door that opens up so the food can be dispersed out of that,” King-Brock said.

King-Brock, the Executive Director of AIM, said the idea came at the start of the pandemic when she realized they needed to continue to serve, but in a safer, and now permanent way.

“Through COVID and thinking outside the box, and being creative, we’ve learned more of effective and efficient ways to serve our clients in a safe manner, and saving them time,” King-Brock said.

Speaking of time, they’re also in the planning stages of building an app for people to order special dietary foods for pick-up.

“We’re also looking at potentially doing an app, so people can order on their smartphones and come through and pick up. And it’s not where people will come and order chicken and green beans. People who are diabetic can order a diabetic box. People that have Celiac, can order a gluten free box. People who have hypertension can get a box that’s low sodium,” King-Brock said.

Before, people would pick up food inside, in-person, but this new way to pick-up food, is safer for everyone.

“We just feel like food ministry has changed probably forever with COVID coming in and how we do it. It was by necessity that we changed, but it was absolutely a blessing because again, the efficiency of this process has went up and the safety of it, which is everyone’s main concern right now,” Evans said.

The project is set to be fully completed and up and running by the end of November.

While the food will be distributed out of the new drive-thru every morning, leaders said they will restock the facility with a new supply every afternoon.

