Anderson police and community activist makes call for unity amid nationwide unrest

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)– Some people in Anderson are demanding change after the death of George Floyd, and a number of protests across the nation. One community activist is calling for peace, unity, and equality.

The City’s police chief also said they will continue to build on plans to unify the community.

“I speak for our whole department, we certainly condemn the actions of the Minneapolis police officers,” said Chief Jim Stewart, City of Anderson Police Department.



The death of Floyd in Minneapolis, has sparked upset in Anderson, including inside the City’s police force.

“There’s not even words to express. I know this has divided us, but we’re in this all together,” Chief Stewart said.



Stewart said partnerships have been established to build trust between police and people living in the City for years.



“We started a law enforcement task force and we’ve built relationships with over about 20 minority pastors here in the Anderson area,” Chief Stewart said.



However, community activist Rev. Emmanuel Donaldson said during this time of unrest, he would like to be included in a collective conversation.

“We don’t need anything to happen around here like what happened to George Floyd. That’s why I would like to stay on top of things here and like to be involved,” Rev. Donaldson said.

Rev. Donaldson will lead a peaceful protest on Wednesday. He hopes it will bring unity, equality, stop police brutality, and cause leaders to step up.

“They’ll get in the podium and behind the pulpit, and they’ll talk a good talk, but they won’t get out here and help walk the walk,” Rev. Donaldson said.

“We try to be as proactive as we can be to get our foot out and put a foot print in the community, and make those relationships,” Chief Stewart said.

Rev. Donaldson said he wants people in charge, to start putting actions behind plans to spark serious change.

“We don’t need to take it anymore. We don’t need to lay down anymore. The country doesn’t need to lay down anymore about it. Something needs to be done,” Rev. Donaldson added.