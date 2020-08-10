Anderson School District One jump starts ‘LEAP Days’ to prepare for school year

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Elementary and middle schools are off to a jump start in Anderson School District One. The district is taking advantage of the new ‘LEAP Day’ program.

School leadership said they’re using it to build relationships and prepare for the new school year.

“I think it’s great they had an opportunity to come meet the teacher and that they’re doing it scheduled this year, instead of everybody coming in at the same time,” said Amanda Lott, Parent of a 1st grader.



Parents like Lott are happy Anderson One started their ‘LEAP Days’ this week, for K through eighth graders studying online or in-person.

“Basically it allows teachers and families to connect, do some assessing and evaluating, to have a chance to be in the building before school actually starts,” said Amy Bagwell, Principal at West Pelzer Elementary School.



All week long, families are invited to meet with their teachers, look at classrooms, and take assessments if needed. Parents and students are also able to hear and practice safety protocols, as well. The district has been preparing protocols since the Summer.



“…Wearing masks into the building, and in transitions. We have desk shields that students will sit behind, socially distance within the classroom,” Bagwell said.



Educators said the 30 to 45 minutes they spend with students in these sessions, will only help kids get comfortable with the new way of doing things.

“Some kids might be scared of it because they’re not used to seeing people in a mask. So for them to be able to see me and talk to me and wear their mask too, I think it kind of calms them down a little bit,” said Brooke Windham, 1st grade teacher at West Pelzer Elementary.

Since last school abruptly ended, school staff believe the five days will help transition into the new year.



“I know people are worried about it, but we’re ready. So don’t feel worried about it. We’re going to take care of them, we’re going to do everything we need to do,” Windham said.



However, Lott is still concerned, but said she still wants to give her daughter an opportunity to go back.



“Honestly, I don’t think it’s going to last long. I don’t think they will stay in school for more than two months before everything is going to get shut down again. So I’m just going to let her go and enjoy it while she can,” Lott said.

Students across Anderson School District One will start school on a staggered school schedule beginning on August 25th. Click here to learn more about the district’s schedule.

LEAP days are mandatory for all school districts. According to the State’s Department of Education website, it said districts must schedule the five instructional days for face-to face assessment activities or instruction. Click here to learn more about LEAP days.