Anderson Strong Promise Campaign kicks off to spread awareness amid COVID-19

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–The City of Anderson is kicking off a new awareness campaign, and they hope to get everyone onboard to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The goal of the “Anderson Strong Promise” campaign, is to educate people about the importance of safety during the pandemic.



With COVID-19 rising in the Upstate, the City of Anderson wants to do its part to stop the virus in its tracks.



“We wanted to look at and ask really our community to partner with us and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” David McCuen, City Manager of Anderson.

They hope the initiative will help with prevention amid COVID-19.

“We feel through the awareness side of things, and focusing on the outcome, and really trying to change the social norm of encouraging people to wear face coverings as another way,” McCuen said.

This is in addition to a resolution passed by the City on Wednesday afternoon. It asks, but not require people to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and good hand washing.

“So we took a different approach that the resolution is a public policy statement of council, but we want to partner with our community and the public awareness,” McCuen said.

The City plans to host a series of pop-up events in the coming weeks. They also plan to do events in neighborhoods and more. At the events, they will give out free masks, t-shirts, and educational materials.

“Tomorrow we will actually have a pop-up event at 1:00 p.m. at our Carolina Wren Park in Downtown Anderson,” McCuen said.

The event will happen Thursday, ahead of July 4th. They will give out 2,000 masks at the event, and hope to engage with the community.

Whether you’re out to eat, or shopping at a grocery store, the City hopes people will join them in making a promise to form a stronger and healthier City together.

“…the promise to wear the face covering, maintain six feet apart from each other, and maintain social distancing, and wash their hands frequently,” McCuen said.

The City plans to give promotional material to restaurants throughout the City, and they hope to continue giving tips on their social media pages.