Anderson University and city leaders honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Anderson University held a special service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday morning.

The university has planned a week’s worth of activities, and kicked it off with a the service at the Henderson Auditorium.

Mayor Terence Roberts was one of the guest speakers, along with a series of gospel music, African dance ensembles, and other encouraging words.

“Hate can’t develop or put out darkness, only love can bring the light,” said Dr. Beatrice Thompson, City of Anderson Councilwoman.

Dr. Thompson, a civil rights activist and the city’s first African-American council member, spoke about the problems plaguing today’s society, and the vaccination needed now, to change it.



“Right now, we’re involved in pandemics with COVID-19. We have been affected. We have tried to develop a vaccine to kind of cure…to help us through that, but there’s another pandemic going on, and that pandemic is racism,” Dr. Thompson said. “So how do we develop the vaccines of love over hate, and peace over violence,” Dr. Thompson said.

More than 50 years have passed since Dr. King Jr. marched many streets preaching justice for all people, and non-violence, a problem some say is still present and needs to be healed.



“When you look at things, when we look at problems in the world, whether it’s political, or racial, whether it’s social, or culturally. We look at the problems, or spiritually, and we look at those problems and we say, we need somebody to step up and to be a voice for that, and I think the question we need to ask ourselves is why not me. Why can’t I be that voice in my own circle,” said Dr. James Noble, Vice-President for Diversity & Inclusion at Anderson University.

That’s why Dr. Noble, and Dr. Thompson both said the cure must start with everyone living with purpose and letting go of hate and violence.

“Well I especially want the young people to be involved. I want them to think about their purpose in life. And with all that’s going on in our nation today, they can be our leaders. To look at the pandemic, to look at the racism, and find ways that their purpose can be used to make this a better world for everybody,” Dr. Thompson said. “It’s love. That’s the vaccine we got to develop. We got a vaccine going for the COVID-19. We got to get a vaccine going for the racism, and of course that will take a lot of work for all of us to develop that love, that relationship, that unity. It will help us to cure a pandemic of racism,” she said.

On Tuesday night, the university will host Chris Singleton as a guest speaker. Singleton is a former professional baseball player, whose mother was killed in the Mother Emanuel Church shooting. Singleton will share his story of embracing love over hate, at Anderson University’s Henderson Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m.

Anderson University will have more events and activities this week to honor the life of Dr. King, click here to see more.

