Anderson University hires student care and contact tracing coordinators amid pandemic

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Student health is top of mind at Anderson University this year. The school tells 7 News they’re hiring more staff for student care.

Classes will soon be in full swing, and according to University staff, they expect record-breaking enrollment numbers.

“We’re probably have the highest enrollment in our school’s history, 109 years. The highest enrollment despite a pandemic,” said Andrew Beckner, Executive Director of Public Relations at Anderson University.

Beckner said with the number of students registered for the fall, they wanted to hire more staff, especially student care and contact tracing coordinators.

“If they’re sick with anything to make sure they’re cared for. Make sure they get their meals delivered. Make sure they have access to all the resources,” Beckner said.

“If a student reports any symptoms of any illness they’ll contact our onsite Thrive Wellness Center. Our Thrive Wellness Center will then triage them and determine the best course of action for them and then at that point, that’s when the student care coordinator kicks in,” Beckner added.

“The contact tracing, you know that’s huge. In my mind, if there were to be a breakout so of speak, they could isolate it and take the proper steps forward,” said Lee Weeks, a parent.

The Weeks family said knowing this is in place, it makes them family feel better about sending their sophomore daughter back to school.

“Anna felt comfortable and she’s so excited. We would do her a disservice not to have this experience,” said Dawn Weeks, a parent.

Since all students will have access to the coordinators all year-long, students feel safe and ready for the journey ahead.



“In regards to COVID I’m not nervous at all because I know we’re in really good hands,” said Lily Tomlinson, Sophomore at Anderson University.

Classes are set to start on next Wednesday, with precautions in place.

Anyone who suspects they are ill, will be able to call the University’s Thrive Wellness Center where staff will determine if they need a COVID-19 test off-campus.

