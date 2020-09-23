AnMed Health sends safety warning to keep you safe on roads and everyday life

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Around this time of the year, Anmed Health surgeons said typically they see more injuries and serious accidents. They’re sending a warning message to help keep you out of the emergency room.

Doctors said they see a large number of high energy injuries, those include car and job accidents. Health officials tell 7-News, a common contributor is people doing things they shouldn’t.

“June the 15th, I was dragging a log out of the woods and the log caught. And the tractor flipped over backwards on me, crushing my ribs. I had nine broke ribs,” said James Tinsley, AnMed Health patient.

Tinsley was working on his farm when his tractor rolled over and crushed him.

“It was a little bit of bad judgement on me. It was something I had done all my life and I just made some mistakes and it happened,” Tinsley said.

It’s tragedies like this that Dr. Kurt Yusi sees everyday as a surgeon in AnMed Health’s Emergency Trauma Center and their new Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Center.

“The biggest thing that I see that leads to these higher energy injuries is people doing things that they probably know shouldn’t be doing. Things that commonly involve drug use or alcohol use contributes to a fair number of motor vehicle accidents, as well not wearing a helmet when you’re riding a motorcycle,” Dr. Yusi said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said in this region they typically see a high number of collisions each day, and some don’t make it to the emergency room.

“Well as compared to last year, we’re actually down a little bit. This time last year from a traffic fatality number. I think we’re sitting at 707 fatalities so far this year, with people who lost their lives on South Carolina roads,” said Trooper Joe Hovis, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Historically that October shows the most collisions involving pedestrians of any other month of the year,” Trooper Hovis said.

With the holidays cooking up, Trooper Hovis and Dr. Yusi said it could be a recipe for more accidents if people aren’t responsible.

“Generally we do see increase rates of trauma around holidays because people are off of work, and more likely to be using alcohol or drugs,” Dr. Yusi said.

Tinsley said his incident was a simple human error. Although he has a long road to recovery, he’s just glad to be alive and able to send this warning to everyone on the road and in all walks of life.

“Things happen that we don’t have control over. And be extra careful in everything that you do, cause life is short,” Tinsley said.

He credits AnMed Health doctors and God for still being alive.

“All I can say is, God is good. He saved me from that tractor. He saved me when I believed in him. So God is good,” Tinsley added.

Trooper Hovis said so far this year, 55% of people who’ve died on state roadways, had access to seat belts and chose not to wear them.

Anmed Health opened its new Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Practice earlier this month. Hospital officials said patients no longer have to drive out of Anderson to receive treatment and rehabilitative therapy after accidents.