AnMed honors cancer survivors with annual event in Anderson

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Cancer survivors were celebrated in the Upstate on Sunday at AnMed Hospital.

The hospital held its annual ‘AnMed Cancer Fighters and Survivors’ day in Anderson on Sunday. Cancer survivors were given goody bags filled with sanitizing wipes, masks, and other helpful items to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Friends and family watched from their cars cheering on their loved ones with signs of encouragement. Hundreds of bags were handed out during the course of the event.

“What we decided to do today was we did not want this year to slip by without celebrating our patients and our fighters in their cancer journey,” said AnMed Hospital’s Samantha Carter. “So what we did is we created a safe, no contact event.”

“It means a lot,” said cancer survivor Gary Thompson. “I’m getting close to 80 years old. I’m 79 and still alive, so if it wasn’t for this place I wouldn’t be.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first year the event was held as a drive-through.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories