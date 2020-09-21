AnMed honors cancer survivors with annual event in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Cancer survivors were celebrated in the Upstate on Sunday at AnMed Hospital.

The hospital held its annual ‘AnMed Cancer Fighters and Survivors’ day in Anderson on Sunday. Cancer survivors were given goody bags filled with sanitizing wipes, masks, and other helpful items to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Friends and family watched from their cars cheering on their loved ones with signs of encouragement. Hundreds of bags were handed out during the course of the event.

“What we decided to do today was we did not want this year to slip by without celebrating our patients and our fighters in their cancer journey,” said AnMed Hospital’s Samantha Carter. “So what we did is we created a safe, no contact event.”

“It means a lot,” said cancer survivor Gary Thompson. “I’m getting close to 80 years old. I’m 79 and still alive, so if it wasn’t for this place I wouldn’t be.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first year the event was held as a drive-through.