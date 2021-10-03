Another arrest made in connection with multi-county construction theft ring

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Another arrest has been made in the Buncombe Co. in connection to the multi-county construction theft ring investigation.

Kimberly Dawn Redden has been charged with 11 felonies and is currently being held on a $60,000 bond at the Buncombe County Dentention Facility, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

We previously reported that deputies are calling this one of the largest recoveries of stolen property in at least a decade for the BCSO.

According to the BCSO, Redden is charged with:

Felony breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Felony attempted larceny

Three counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle

Five counts of felony conspiracy

Redden makes the fourth person charged in this investigation.

BCSO is continuing this investigation.