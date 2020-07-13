Another church cemetery vandalized in one Upstate County; over 20 headstones impacted

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating vandalism at Midway Presbyterian Church. Deputies said some tombstones were knocked over or marked with things like ‘Black Lives Matter’. Investigators tell 7 News, it’s not the only case of its kind. They’re investigating another incident that happened at a different church in June.

Deputies said they discovered the latest incident on Sunday. People in County said they want the vandalism to stop all over the County.

“I was very very worried,” said Carolyn Broeker-Knight, a concerned citizen. “I just can’t understand why,” she said.

Broeker-Knight’s best friend of 25 years is buried at Midway Presbyterian Church. She walked up to the cemetery on Monday morning, worried about her friend’s plot.

“I just thought all of this was destroyed,” Broeker-Knight said.

Deputies said more than 20 headstones dating back to the 1800’s to the present-day, were knocked over or sprayed painted. Some of the headstones were marked with George Floyd’s name.

Remar Rucker, the owner of Bee Clean, LLC., saw it first-hand when he came to clean it up just hours after it was reported.

“Upset just because it’s wrong! There’s no excuse for it. And I hated that I had to come up here and do it,” Rucker said.

It’s not the first time Rucker used his funds and materials to be a good Samaritan. He also scrubbed away similar markings at Siloam Baptist Church in June.

“Whoever it is. They coming out here doing something wrong, I’m coming out here doing something right,” Rucker said.

Investigators said at this time, they don’t know if the cases are connected or the motive behind the cases. However, they’ve already found some physical evidence from the latest incident.

“It is our hope we’ll make an arrest at the conclusion of the investigation,” said Captain Andy Tribble, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Midway Baptist Church also experienced vandalism last year, and it contained some Islamic markings.

“Yeah, there was another incident of vandalism that occurred at the same church in 2019, I believe it was around April when several of the windows were busted out and there was also some sprayed paint on the church itself,” Captain Tribble said.

Broeker-Knight said she cleans the church, and is tired of the incidents.

“What message does that send! Where does our sympathy go? No it doesn’t. It makes us angry,” Broeker-Knight said.

Although she supports the ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement, she said she doesn’t support anyone who commits crime and disturbs the peace.

“And I’m so supportive, but I am not supportive of destroying property. That is not the movement, Broeker-Knight said.

“When they can’t breathe, I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe if they can’t breathe,” she added.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said this case along with the other cases are still under investigation. They encourage anyone who knows anything, to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

Deputies also said people who commit these crimes are breaking desecration of graves or graveyard laws. They also tell 7 News, if the damage exceeds $400, it’s a felony, and anyone found guilty could face up to five years in prison.