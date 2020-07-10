APD asks for public’s help locating two suspects wanted on inciting riot charges

Police said Teresa Susan Duckett (L) and Cori Antonio Floyd (R) are both wanted on charges of inciting a riot. (APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have asked for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted on charges of inciting a riot.

Police said Teresa Susan Duckett, 36, and Cori Antonio Floyd, 29, were both involved in a series of incidents in downtown Asheville on the night of June 1. As a result of events that night, the pair are both wanted on charges of inciting a riot.

Duckett is described as 5’1″ tall with blonde hair, not brown as seen in the above photo.

Floyd is described at 5’8″ tall with a tatto on his arm of the words “Jet Set.”

Anyone with information regarding the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.