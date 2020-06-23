Live Now
APD: One injured in shooting at Walton Street Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a shooting at Walton Street Park left one person injured Monday night.

Police said they responded to Walton Street Park, in the Southside community of Asheville, around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a gunshot victim in the area. Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting at the park and discovered the victim had been taken to Mission Hospital by private vehicle.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the shooting call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

