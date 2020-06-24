APD: One killed, two injured in shooting at Walton Street Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Walton Street Park Tuesday night.

Police responded to the park around 9:00 p.m. to discover 25-year-old Kevon Tyshawn Ailes, of Asheville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ailes was taken to Mission Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, two additional gunshot victims arrived at Mission Hospital following the shooting. One victim was treated and released, while the other remains at Mission Hospital.

Asheville Police have interviewed several persons of interest in the shooting and are working to determine if the incident is related to the June 22 shooting in Walton Street Park.

Anyone with information regarding either the June 22 or 23 shootings at Walton Street Park are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.