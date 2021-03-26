APD seeking information in crash resulting in serious injuries

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help gathering information on a March 25 crash that resulted in serious injuries.

According to police, a woman driving on Sweeten Creek Road crossed the center lines and collided with a man driving in the opposite direction.

Both drivers, and a child riding with the woman, were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

The reason for the crash is under investigation and officers are seeking any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 828-251-4085.