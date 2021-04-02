Arrest made in fatal Anderson County hit-and-run

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a March 27 fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on March 27 on Highway 24 near Airport Road.

One vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Josephine Ann Nunn of Townville, was headed westbound on Highway 24 when it was struck by another vehicle. Nunn’s car then ran off of the road and struck a concrete barrier resulting in his death at the scene.

Deputies said the other vehicle drove away from the crash scene.

On Tuesday, deputies identified the driver and seized the truck for examination and processing of potential evidence.

From that investigation, enough evidence was collected to formally charge Albert R. Phillips in connection with the deadly crash. Phillips is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.