Asheville Fire Department responds to school bus crash, driver transported to local hospital

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department responded, alongside Reynolds Fire Department, to a school bus crash outside the city Monday afternoon.

According to AFD, there were about 15 students on the bus. The students were evaluated for minor injuries by EMS and picked up by their parents.

Buncombe County Schools said the students on board were from Reynolds Middle and Reynolds High school. The crash happened on Porters Cove Road just before 3:30pm.

The driver of the bus was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway patrol continues to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store