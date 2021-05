ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville High School and SILSA will hold a virtual learning day Tuesday following a water disruption in the area.

According to Asheville City Schools, the water disruption is in the area of McDowell Street from Choctaw Street to Meadow Road and is causing low to no water pressure for some. Water pressure is expected to be restored by 4 pm.

The impacts only Asheville High School and SILSA.