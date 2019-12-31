Asheville man charged with kidnapping, assault in Domino’s robbery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A 29-year-old Asheville man is charged with five counts of kidnapping, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and more following a robbery at a Domino’s Pizza.

According to police, Curtis Andrew Wallace Jr., armed with a machete, robbed the Domino’s Pizza on Patton Avenue shortly before midnight Monday.

An investigation revealed Wallace locked the store’s employees in an office and later in a freezer in the building while he attempted to force open a safe. Wallace then tried to start a fire in one of the ovens while employees where unable to free themselves, but he ultimately failed.

Additionally, officers said Wallace assaulted two employees by kicking them.

Police arrived on scene and were able to take Wallace into custody.

In total, Wallace is charged with five counts of first-degree kidnapping, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of communicating threats, and two counts each of simple assault and injury to personal property.

The incident remains under investigation.

