Asheville man charged with drug trafficking, possession of stolen firearm

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A 24-year-old Asheville man was was taken into custody Thursday morning on multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

Police said officers were in the area of Walton Street when they encountered Parish Taqoun Tobe, of Asheville, who was known to have multiple outstanding warrants. According to police, Tobe ran from officers, but was taken into custody after a short chase without incident.

Tobe was found to be in possession of 17.7 grams of fentanyl and a stolen handgun at the time he was taken into custody.

Tobe was charged with the following: trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, two counts possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts of possession with the intent to sell a schedule 1 substance (fentanyl), maintain a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, resist/delay/obstruct arrest, and second degree trespassing.

Additionally, Tobe was served with outstanding arrest warrants for nine counts of pretrial release violation (felony) and five counts of pretrial release violation (misdemeanor).

Tobe is held at the Buncombe County Detention on a $290,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories