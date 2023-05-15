Several Asheville officers were assaulted during an arrest near Livingston Street

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Several officers were assaulted and one was sent to the hospital during an arrest in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers located Devon Rayshawn Whitmire, 27, who had an open warrant for communicating threats on May 13.

They arrived to the scene near the 310 block of Livingston Street around 6:36 p.m. where they made contact with Whitmire, who initially provided a false name.

Once Whitmire’s identity was confirmed, officers attempted to arrest him. Whitmire reportedly stated, “can y’all just back up, so I can get my gun off of me?” and refused to cooperate with officers.

A hostile crowd began to gather and yell at police, said the department.

During the arrest, Whitmire resisted and assaulted officers, sending one to the hospital.

The injured officer was treated and released the same day.

Whitmire was charged with two counts of assault on a government official inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault on a government official, three counts of malicious conduct of a prisoner and resisting, delaying, and obstructing.

Whitmire was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under an $85,000 bond.