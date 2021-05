ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are investigating following a robbery at Domino’s Pizza on Patton Avenue late Monday night.

Police said a man, believed to be armed with a gun, walked into the store and demanded money from the employee at the register. The employee handed over money and the suspect ran from the scene.

The suspect was described as being thin and wearing a black hoodie with a gray mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.