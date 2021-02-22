Asheville PD searching for armed and dangerous suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the community’s help locating an “armed and dangerous” stabbing suspect.

According to police, 30-year-old Dominique Lamar Fore is wanted in connection with a stabbing at the Holiday Inn on Smokey Park Highway on February 21. The victim was stabbed once in the upper arm and is currently at Mission Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Fore is described as 5’10” and roughly 165 pounds with brown eyes and no hair. He has several tattoos including a full head tattoo, a spider web on his right cheek, “B” on his neck and “KC” between his eyes.

Fore has seven open warrants stemming from previous incidents including five counts of failure to appear in court, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding Fore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110.