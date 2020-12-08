Asheville PD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating an “armed and dangerous” suspect following a domestic disturbance Monday night.

According to police, 26-year-old Brayan Antonio Romero-Perdomo was involved in a dispute with a woman on Avalon Drive in south Asheville around 8:30 p.m. Police said Romero-Perdomo fired a handgun inside of a residence at the woman he was in a dispute with.

The brother of the woman attempted to help, but Romero-Perdomo fired again, striking the brother in the hand. The woman was uninjured during the incident and the brother’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Romero-Perdomo ran from the scene prior to officers arrival. Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110. He should be considered armed and dangerous.