ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

According to police, Jakez Johnson was last seen on February 19 on Ravenscroft Drive. Johnson is described a 6′ and 160 pounds with black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a large black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.