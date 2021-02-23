Asheville Police asks for public’s help locating stolen vehicle, missing puppy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville police are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle and missing puppy.

According to police, the vehicle is a silver 2008 Subaru Impreza with a license plate reading 26357114. Additionally, the vehicle has a dent on the left back fender, “Mama” written in pink on the driver’s side window, and “Live, Laugh, Love” on the front of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was stolen around 6:00 p.m. on February 22 at the Westgate Shopping Center. A child and puppy were inside the car when a man came up to the vehicle and told the child to get out. The child was able to get out of the car and then the man stole the car with the puppy inside. The child was not injured during the incident.

Police describe the puppy as a 7-week old Pitbull/blue heeler/Australian shepherd mix and is wearing a blue harness.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or missing puppy is asked call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.