ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police responded early Saturday morning to a shooting on Deaverview Road in west Asheville.

According to police, at least ten shots were fired from within a vehicle and two homes were struck by bullets. No one was injured during the incident.

Limited information is available at this time, but the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110.