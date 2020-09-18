Asheville Police investigating shooting into occupied home

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are investigating after a shooting into an occupied home on Chunns Cove Road Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. and officers discovered the house was struck with multiple bullets from a semi-automatic handgun. The resident inside the home at the time of shooting was uninjured.

An investigation later revealed the shooter targeted the home from a nearby wood line and escaped in a white Cadillac or GM SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories