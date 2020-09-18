Asheville Police investigating shooting into occupied home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are investigating after a shooting into an occupied home on Chunns Cove Road Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. and officers discovered the house was struck with multiple bullets from a semi-automatic handgun. The resident inside the home at the time of shooting was uninjured.

An investigation later revealed the shooter targeted the home from a nearby wood line and escaped in a white Cadillac or GM SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.