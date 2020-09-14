Asheville Police investigating unrelated incidents of shots fired into occupied buildings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are investigating three unrelated incidents of shots fired into occupied buildings on Sunday.

The first incident was around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House on Smokey Park Highway. Police arrived to find one bullet was fired from the parking lot and into one of the windows of the business, where employees and patrons were at the time.

Around noon Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Whispering Pines Drive and discovered a bullet was fired into an the home through an exterior wall.

Additionally, at roughly 2:30 p.m., police responded to a home West Chapel Road and found several bullets that struck an exterior wall of of the wall and hit several items in the kitchen. Police said the gunshots were heard during the early morning hours by a nearby resident.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.