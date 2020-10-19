Asheville Police searching for breaking and entering suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a breaking and entering suspect.

According to Asheville Police, officers responded to Harry’s on the Hill on 819 Patton Avenue regarding a breaking and entering on October 11 shortly after midnight.

Officers arrived to find a suspect used a vehicle to force their way through a fence and onto the property where they damaged several vehicles and other personal property. The suspect then stole a GMC SUV and drove away from the scene just prior to officers arrival.

An investigation led to the recovery of the stolen SUV and led to police identifying the suspect as Perry Douglas McAfee.

McAfee is charged with the following: breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor hit and run, injury to real property, and four counts of injury to personal property.

Police describe McAfee as 52-years-old, 5’10” tall and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McAfee has a tattoo on his left arm of “Coley High,” and one on his right arm of “Karen & Perry.”

Anyone with information regarding McAfee’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.