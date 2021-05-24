Asheville Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run suspect.

Police said 28-year-old Jayleen Marquese Boston is wanted in connection with a May 21 hit-and-run at the intersection of Marcellus Street and US 25. Witnessed told police the suspect ran from his vehicle and hid a bag near 160 Broadway Street following the incident.

Officers later located the bag and said it contained a .45 caliber handgun, two ounces of crack cocaine, and 49.5 Oxycodone pills.

Boston has open warrants for possession of a firearm by felon, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, hit-and-run leaving scene property damage, driving with license revoked, and no operators license.

Boston is 5’8″ and 209 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Boston’s whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.