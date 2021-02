ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Police said Amber Leaona Smith was last seen on January 19 on Old Haw Creek Road. She is described as 5’7″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be headed to Cherryville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.