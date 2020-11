ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Police said Kim Jones Bowers was last seen in the area of 509 Biltmore Avenue. Bowers is described as 5’8″ and 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck reading ‘Adrian’ with a star.

Anyone with information regarding Bowers whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.