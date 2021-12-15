Atlanta rapper Foogiano arrested on weapons charges following Lavish Lounge shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Rapper Kwame Brown, known better by his stage name “Foogiano,” has been indicted on federal weapons charges in connection to the 2020 shooting at Lavish Lounge that left two people dead and eight others injured.

Brown is not charged with firing a weapon during the shooting, but rather for carrying one. Brown is a convicted felon.

According to court records, the rapper was extradited to Greenville Friday. A grand jury indicted him on two separate weapons charges.

Another man, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, was charged with murder days after the shooting.