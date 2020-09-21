‘Back the Blue Ride’ held in Haywood County

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Dozens dropped off thank you cards and more to various law enforcement agencies in Haywood County to show their support on Sunday.

Drinks, snacks, thank you cards, and gifts were collected to be delivered to several departments throughout the county. All donations were collected through Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a non-profit organization assisting first responders’ communities.

Supplies are gathered ahead of the ‘Back the Blue Ride’ (Jennifer Robertson)

People decorated their vehicles and delivered the items to Maggie Valley Police Department, the Haywood County Sheriffs Office, Waynesville Police Department, the NC State Highway Patrol and the Canton Police Department.

Video below courtesy of Jennifer Robertson

‘Back the Blue Ride’ held in Haywood County (Jennifer Robertson)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories