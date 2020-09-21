‘Back the Blue Ride’ held in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Dozens dropped off thank you cards and more to various law enforcement agencies in Haywood County to show their support on Sunday.

Drinks, snacks, thank you cards, and gifts were collected to be delivered to several departments throughout the county. All donations were collected through Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a non-profit organization assisting first responders’ communities.

Supplies are gathered ahead of the ‘Back the Blue Ride’ (Jennifer Robertson)

People decorated their vehicles and delivered the items to Maggie Valley Police Department, the Haywood County Sheriffs Office, Waynesville Police Department, the NC State Highway Patrol and the Canton Police Department.

Video below courtesy of Jennifer Robertson