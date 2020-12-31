Bars and lounges adjust for New Year’s Eve celebrations due to alcohol sale restrictions

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–With Governor Henry McMaster’s order still prohibiting alcohol sales after 11 p.m., ringing in the new year looked a bit different for some, especially at Upstate businesses.

Normally, when the clock strikes 12, many are out at a local bar raising a toast to the New Year. However, that was not the case on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

“11 o’clock tonight, you can still get some food, but I’m sorry, you won’t be able to get any alcohol, so it’s out of my hands,” said Darius Hawthorne, Owner of On the Rocks Bar & Lounge.

Hawthorne said, although they will follow the order, he still wanted to host a safe New Year’s bash just to give his customers something to do.

“Legally the governor has his orders, but you know, we’re still going to stay open so that you don’t have to go home and bring it in at home if you choose not to,” Hawthorne said.

The Owner of Raines on Main said, this order will impact their late-night crowd. In fact, they closed up shop early, since alcohol isn’t allowed during those hours.

“New Year’s in the past, has always been a night that we could stay open, and have a champagne toast at midnight, and bring in the new year with all of our friends and customers. Now we can’t do that, so we’re closing at 4:00 today. There’s no reason for us to stay open any later,” said Jeff Raines, Owner of Raines on Main Bar & Grill.

Typically on New Year’s Eve, Brews on Main stays open until 12:45 a.m. Thursday, they closed at eight.

“Especially for a night like tonight, when you may have a lot of revelers out, excited to be through with 2020, but we really don’t want to be that a catalysis for spread,” said Carri Arbogast, Manager, at Brews on Main.

While the show will go on at, ‘On the Rocks’, Hawthorne said mask requirements and the restriction will be in play.

“You still want to be cautious, you still want to be safe as much as we can, but you still have to understand, we’re still young,” Hawthorne said.

Businesses who violate the governor’s order could lose their liquor licenses. The governor’s executive order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, wine or liquor stores.