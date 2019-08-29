Behind the Scenes of 10-time Tony winner The Band’s Visit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The Greenville Police Department said it has charged a Greenville woman who allegedly entered a school, told an employee she would shoot her, and also threatened to get the Bloods criminal gang to “shoot up” the school.

According to Greenville Police Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter, on Tuesday, officers responded to South Greenville Elementary school, located at 811 Howell Street, after an employee of the school reported that a parent of a student at the school had entered the school’s front office on Monday and made threats against her and the school.