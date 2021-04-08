Beloved doctor, his wife and 2 grandchildren among 5 killed in York County mass shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rock Hill community is mourning the loss of a prominent doctor and author after Dr. Rober Lesslie, his wife, and two grandchildren were shot and killed at his Rock Hill home Wednesday evening.

Dr. Lesslie received his degree from the University of South Carolina before training in Greenville, S.C., and Charlotte. He had been practicing medicine in Rock Hill since 1981.

According to the late doctor’s biography, he lived in Rock Hill “with his wife, Barbara, and their golden retriever, Moses, several miniature horses, goats, donkeys, chickens and a lot of bees.” Robert and Barbara had four children and eight grandchildren.

Dr. Lesslie was also the author of several books, including Angels in the ER, Angels on Call, Angels and Heroes, Angels on the Night Shift, and Notes from a Doctor’s Pocket.

An administrator from his website shared the following excerpt from his latest work:

“One day, when I depart this body and find myself in the presence of the Lord, my time, however it will be measured, will be filled with the praises and the wonder of Jesus. I know that I will once again be able to hug my mother and walk and talk with my father. There are a lot of people I want to see as well—family and friends, grandparents, some of whom I never met on this side. And I will seek out Peter and John and the Apostle Paul, as well as other giants of the faith—men and women whose words and deeds have guided and molded my journey and my heart.“

“We have no idea what Heaven will look like, only that it will be perfect. And because of that I know that one day, when I’ve experienced the presence and joy of that surrounding host of saints, I will find myself walking with Barbara in a field of lush, green grass, surrounded by gently rising conifer-cloaked hills. The words of Jesus will echo through that glade—“Behold, I make all things new.” And there will come Dox, charging towards us, his ears flapping in the breeze, his golden hair and majestic tail waving in the wind, and both of his laughing, dancing eyes meeting ours.”

Dr. Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and two of their grandchildren, Adah and Noah Lesslie, were among the five people killed in a mass shooting Wednesday evening.

A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, was also shot and killed while working at the home.

Another person was reportedly shot, but their condition is unknown.

Governor McMaster tweeted out the following response to the shooting: “Tragic and heartbreaking news from Rock Hill this morning. Please join @1stLadySC and I in lifting up the Lesslie family in prayer during this difficult time.”

The Associated Press has reported that former NFL pro Phillip Adams was the gunman who opened fire on the family. A source told the AP that Adams’ parents lived near Dr. Lesslie’s house.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Adams was found deceased by police following a standoff. His cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Moss Justice Center in York. FOX 46 will have live updates on-air and stream live on FOX46.COM.