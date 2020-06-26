Bicyclist injured in Anderson County hit-and-run

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run Friday morning.

The incident happened on Pickens Drive near Six and Twenty Road around 7:10 a.m. The vehicle involved then drove away from the scene.

Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle may have damage to the right front and passenger side, and the passenger side headlight could also be damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or about the vehicle of interest is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.